Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet ice maker oven Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room guest parking hot tub media room online portal package receiving

Welcome to Silverbell Springs in beautiful Tucson, AZ, where premier luxury living meets comfort and convenience. Our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments are sure to impress, with unique, luxurious interior features such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and updated cabinets and hardware. Outside your front door, you'll experience top-quality amenities, such as a resort-style pool with fire pits and gas grilling stations, a full-body fitness center, playground, wifi lounge, and resident clubhouse. With much more to come, we can't wait to show you how you can live to the fullest at Silverbell Springs.