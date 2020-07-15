3040 Starline Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool refrigerator

Pool Home Near Starline Elementary - *TENANT OCCUPIED - DO NOT disturb tenants!* Centrally located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage POOL home near Starline Elementary. This home is located on a large corner lot with plenty of side parking, the backyard is walled-in, there is a sparkling gunite pool, and a large covered rear patio. There is a laundry room with hookups and some storage located at the rear of the garage. Routine pool service is included with the rent; tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This is a NO PETS property. There is no refrigerator or washer/dryer provided. The refundable security deposit is deposit is $2,100.00 and there is an additional $250 one time, nonrefundable re-key/move-in fee.



Call NSP Property Management, LLC at (928) 855-9805 with questions or go to www.rentalsinhavasu.com to fill out an application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3100457)