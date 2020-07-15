All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
3040 Starline Drive
3040 Starline Drive

3040 Starline Dr · (928) 855-9805
Location

3040 Starline Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3040 Starline Drive · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Pool Home Near Starline Elementary - *TENANT OCCUPIED - DO NOT disturb tenants!* Centrally located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage POOL home near Starline Elementary. This home is located on a large corner lot with plenty of side parking, the backyard is walled-in, there is a sparkling gunite pool, and a large covered rear patio. There is a laundry room with hookups and some storage located at the rear of the garage. Routine pool service is included with the rent; tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This is a NO PETS property. There is no refrigerator or washer/dryer provided. The refundable security deposit is deposit is $2,100.00 and there is an additional $250 one time, nonrefundable re-key/move-in fee.

Call NSP Property Management, LLC at (928) 855-9805 with questions or go to www.rentalsinhavasu.com to fill out an application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3100457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Starline Drive have any available units?
3040 Starline Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3040 Starline Drive have?
Some of 3040 Starline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Starline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Starline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Starline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3040 Starline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 3040 Starline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3040 Starline Drive offers parking.
Does 3040 Starline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3040 Starline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Starline Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3040 Starline Drive has a pool.
Does 3040 Starline Drive have accessible units?
No, 3040 Starline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Starline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3040 Starline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3040 Starline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3040 Starline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
