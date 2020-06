Amenities

parking recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Winter Furnished Home - Fully furnished Winter rental! Available starting in November! 4 month minimum. This home is centrally located with easy access to shopping. This is a fully furnished Winter Rental turn key ready! The home features a large front kitchen with many upgrades and tile floors! There are 2 living room areas. This home also features a large back yard with block wall fence. Plenty of room for side parking and gate access to the backyard. Circular driveway for easy access in and out of driveway! No pets. 1697 sqft built in 1977. Ask for Liela



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4857229)