Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Live life by the water in this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in Lakeshore Village. Fully furnished and nicely upgraded with everything you need, price includes utilities. Enjoy this fabulous location with a lake view, large patio, storage closet, community pool, spa, tennis courts and within walking distance to Rotary park, shopping and restaurants. It doesn't get better than this! Agent is the owner of this property. No pets, no smoking.