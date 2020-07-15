107 E. Oak St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful Furnished Home in Downtown Kingman! - Come check out this great, fully furnished 3 bedroom home in a great location in downtown Kingman today! This rental property is one of a kind, with its location, ideal for an easy walk to the downtown Kingman parks and entertainment areas. Bring your toothbrush with you and you will be ready to call this house your home, because it has all the amenities for a turnkey rental property.



Cute front porch area and private yard. Large laundry room with washer and dryer. Hardwood, tile and carpet throughout the property. Mini split system for Heating and AC.



Give us a call today at 928-757-7368 to schedule a showing or visit our website at WWW.RPMNORTHERNAZ.COM for more information and to APPLY NOW!



Minimum 700 Credit Score. $1,800 Security Deposit.



Pets May be allowed at Owner's Discretion. $200 Pet fee. $25/month Pet Rent



Long term or short term options Available. Pricing and conditions may change based on the terms.



(RLNE5865154)