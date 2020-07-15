All apartments in Kingman
Last updated July 15 2020

107 E. Oak St.

107 East Oak Street · (928) 757-7368
Location

107 East Oak Street, Kingman, AZ 86401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 E. Oak St. · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
Beautiful Furnished Home in Downtown Kingman! - Come check out this great, fully furnished 3 bedroom home in a great location in downtown Kingman today! This rental property is one of a kind, with its location, ideal for an easy walk to the downtown Kingman parks and entertainment areas. Bring your toothbrush with you and you will be ready to call this house your home, because it has all the amenities for a turnkey rental property.

Cute front porch area and private yard. Large laundry room with washer and dryer. Hardwood, tile and carpet throughout the property. Mini split system for Heating and AC.

Give us a call today at 928-757-7368 to schedule a showing or visit our website at WWW.RPMNORTHERNAZ.COM for more information and to APPLY NOW!

Minimum 700 Credit Score. $1,800 Security Deposit.

Pets May be allowed at Owner's Discretion. $200 Pet fee. $25/month Pet Rent

Long term or short term options Available. Pricing and conditions may change based on the terms.

(RLNE5865154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

