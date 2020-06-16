6453 South Palo Blanco Drive

Amenities

55 + years old community!!On a golf course and has beautiful views of the superstition mountains!Very upscale home on 8th fairway in peaceful Mountainbrook Village. Incredible mountain views from the front and back patio. Exquisite water fountain in back can be seen from living area and master suite. Lots of tile, custom paint, custom window treatments,, 4 ft garage extension w/lots of cabinets. Custom kitchen with lots of cabinets, black appliances and sink. This is a 3 bedroom model but bdrm 3 has been set up as an office with double door entry, no closet. Very neat and clean!

