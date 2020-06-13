/
3 bedroom apartments
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Mohave, AZ
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
2527 E. Vicki Ave.
2527 E Vicki Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
1054 sqft
Great Home in Sunrise Vistas! - Come check out this cute 3 bedroom, 2 baths home in the clean and quiet neighborhood of Sunrise Vistas. This home features laminate and carpet throughout the home, a carport, and a backyard shed and fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5718 Pasadena Ave
5718 S Pasadena Rd, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
5718 Pasadena Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL WITH RV PARKING- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Need RV Parking? Maybe bringing your boat? This house has the space for you!!! 3Bed/2 Bath home in Fort Mohave, just 8 miles from Bullhead City.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Desert Lakes Golf Course Estates
1 Unit Available
5894 S Desert Lakes Drive
5894 S Desert Lakes Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1866 sqft
3BR/2BA home is located near the driving range and clubhouse. 2-car garage. Very nice, quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Desert Lakes Golf Course Estates
1 Unit Available
2133 Desert Lakes Drive
2133 E Desert Lakes Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1425 sqft
Very nice 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car boat deep garage on the golf course at Desert Lakes. Comes Fully furnished, including all appliances. Full length covered patio with golf course and mountain views. Move in Ready. Please apply at www.rentLbp.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
4419 S Caitlan Avenue
4419 S Caitlan Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1505 sqft
This is a 3 bdrm, 2 bath home with a covered patio, 3 car boat deep garage, community pool and spa. Pets must be approved by owner. Property is not fenced. Pets must be approved by owner
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Desert Lakes Golf Course Estates
1 Unit Available
1952 Pyramid Lake Drive
1952 E Pyramid Lake Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1855 sqft
Homes only area with Community pool. 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Fully fenced with block wall and RV parking. 2 master suites.
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
4335 S. Rafe Avenue
4335 S Rafe Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$875
1103 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Manugactured Home with large kitchen, fenced backyard, covered parking, Storage Shed, Community Pool/Spa
Results within 1 mile of Fort Mohave
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arroyo Vista Estates
1 Unit Available
3736 Rawhide Drive
3736 Rawhide Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
3736 Rawhide Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL -3 Bedroom/2 Bath - **RESERVED 2/1/2021-4/30/2021** Beautiful home located in Bullhead City in the desirable Arroyo Vistas. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
3629 Terra Loma Dr
3629 Terra Loma Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3629 Terra Loma Dr Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL l - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - WINTER VACATION RENTAL This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is located in Bullhead City. Quiet neighborhood and nice location.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Mohave
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1260 sqft
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holiday Shores
1 Unit Available
863 Brill Drive
863 Brill Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1440 sqft
863 Brill Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Cute cozy fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 Bath home located in the heart of Bullhead City, AZ.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
1650 Arriba Drive
1650 Arriba Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
1650 Arriba Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER RENTAL - 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath - WINTER RENTAL Traveling with your RV and need a spot to park during your winter vacation? Look no further. Cute 4 Bedroom, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
641 Primrose Ln.
641 Primrose Lane, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1415 sqft
641 Primrose Ln. Available 08/01/20 VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - VACATION RENTAL Cute 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City ready for vacationers. Fully furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Palo Verde Place
1 Unit Available
2001 Lause Bay
2001 Lause Bay, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1734 sqft
Beautiful vacation rental near Chaparral Golf Course. This fully furnished 3 bed/2 bath home with fireplace, is near golf course, 6 catch and release ponds, and private boat launch.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
658 Honeysuckle Road
658 Honeysuckle Rd, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 658 Honeysuckle Road in Bullhead City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Fort Mohave
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laughlin
9 Units Available
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
3 Bedrooms
$745
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
168 Sundance Shores
168 Sundance Shores Street, Laughlin, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
168 Sundance Shores Laughlin, NV 89029 - 168 Sundance Shores Laughlin, NV 89029 contains 1482 sq ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Close to the Laughlin Casino Strip. (RLNE5410265)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
3230 Canyon Terrace
3230 Canyon Terrace Drive, Laughlin, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Gorgeous remodeled 3bd, 2 bth home! - This home has been completely remodeled . New flooring to custom paint. Fire place. Quiet neighborhood. 2 car garage. Fenced in back yard. Come check out this jewel!! (RLNE4544215)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9830 Needles
9830 S Needles Dr, Mohave Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$975
1152 sqft
Mohave Valley! 3 Bedroom - Here is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with a 2 car garage. Fenced in back yard, Close to Needles, CA and the Colorado River. No Pets. Security Deposit $975.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee $150.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Laughlin Ranch
1 Unit Available
2921 Steamboat Dr
2921 Steamboat Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1710 sqft
Laughlin Ranch new construction pool home 3 car garage available now schedule a showing at bhcrent.com
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10630 S River Terrace Dr
10630 S River Terrace Dr, Arizona Village, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2120 sqft
Gated Community on the River. Unfurnished home built in 2001 with 2120sqft. 3bdrm/3bths. Lower level has the living room, Kitchen/Dinning/Family Area, Laundry rm, bedroom with connecting door to guest bathroom.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2345 Brookings Harbor
2345 Brookings Harbor Dr, Laughlin, NV
Gorgeous 4Bdrm 2 bath single story home!! - This is a Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 Bath single story home is located at 2345 Brookings Harbor Dr Laughlin NV 89029.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Desert Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
2768 Desert Stars Lane
2768 Desert Stars Lane, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1489 sqft
No pets allowed. Ready for the perfect tenants. Beautiful home in fantastic location, view of the casinos, close to school, river and Kathrines Landing at Lake Mohave. Completely fenced, boat deep 3 car garage.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
1467 Arena Cr.
1467 Arena Circle, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1970 sqft
Buena Vista, 3 Bedroom Home - Here is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and AZ room. Bonus car port out back to store toys. Large yard for all your toys. Located on a small cul de sac. NO DOGS No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4732535)
