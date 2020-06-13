22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Florence, AZ

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Florence that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Florence Park
401 E Stewart St, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
936 sqft
Your Home: Florence Park Apartments in Florence, AZ offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances and is pet friendly.

5843 E Everhart Lane
5843 Everhart Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1440 sqft
5843 E Everhart Lane Available 06/19/20 AVAILABLE 6/19/2020!!! - Beautifully done 3 bedroom, 2 bath. All tile with gorgeous "wood looking" tile in living areas and bedrooms.

7347 W Millerton Way
7347 West Millerton Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1449 sqft
Major Cross Streets are Hunt Highway and Merrill Ranch Parkway Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Sq.

320 South Central Avenue
320 South Central Avenue, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$625
816 sqft
Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom property! This property is in very good condition, built in 1978, and has been well cared for.

5903 East Paradise Lane
5903 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1539 sqft
Beautiful single family home in Florence! Don't miss this 4 bedroom home in a great community! Price right this home will move quickly! Home has recently been repainted and has new carpet installed throughout the interior.
1440 E Stirrup Ln
1440 East Stirrup Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1902 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Real wood floors in family room and kitchen. Upgraded neutral carpet elsewhere. Master bedroom is on the first floor. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large loft and laundry upstairs.

1163 N MESQUITE Lane
1163 North Mesquite Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Newly remodeled, short term rental property. Rent rate is determined by the time of the year, and the length of stay of the tenants. Pets are not perferred, but may be accepted with additional fees.

718 W SPRUELL Avenue
718 West Spruell Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1744 sqft
This is a wonderful two level home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home is spacious and has vaulted ceilings. A fireplace is in the family room creating a warm vibe to the home. A great floor plan is provided with carpet and tile flooring.

1050 W KACHINA Drive
1050 Kachina Drive, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1594 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom plus Loft, Two and a Half Bathroom McLellan Meadows Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Property Features Neutral Two-Tone Interior , Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included) with Breakfast Nook/Dining Area,

5017 East Smokey Quartz Road
5017 E Smoky Quartz Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1260 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

29661 N Candlewood Dr
29661 Candlewood Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2311 sqft
Rental with a Pool and Golf Course view - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home with a Den. Home has a private pool and over looks the Johnson Ranch golf course. Has a formal living and dining room.

29177 N LILLY Lane
29177 North Lilly Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2276 sqft
Spacious family home in desirable Johnson Ranch. Live the resort lifestyle. Golf, Pools, Tennis & Parks. Wow, see the awesome value of living in this resort community. This home backs to open space, no neighbors behind.
2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue
2035 West Gold Dust Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1399 sqft
2035 W. Gold Dust Avenue Available 06/15/20 Great Home in San Tan Heights!! - Great open floor plan and neutral tones throughout. Kitchen offers gas stove and granite counters. Large living and dining spaces with tile for easy clean up.

40673 N Glen Meadows Ln
40673 Glen Meadows Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
2292 sqft
Amazing 4 Bedroom home located in San Tan Valley! Ready for Immediate Move In! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.

1176 W Fruit Tree Ln
1176 West Fruit Tree Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1650 sqft
This home is located in the beautiful Skyline Ranch subdivision! Home has a great and functional floor plan and features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. There are upgrades throughout the home. It is a very nice home and in excellent condition.

Queen Creek Ranchos
42729 N JACKRABBIT Road
42729 North Jackrabbit Road, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED (Electric, water, trash, pool maintenance & pest control - tenant pays gas) AWESOME 3 bedroom + FENCED PLAY POOL and horse privileges! Over 1900 square feet! Master features BIG walk-in closet with custom storage, separate

40173 North Costa Del Sol Drive
40173 North Costa Del Sol Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in San Tan Valley! Neutral paint and carpet, and fans throughout! Just a few houses down from one of the neighborhood parks. Close to shopping, golf and more.

3130 West Five Mile Peak Drive
3130 West Five Mile Peak Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
1631 sqft
4 bedroom two bath home with nice upgrades throughout! New countertops in the kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the upgraded carpet and new tough vinyl tile in all wet areas. The inside laundry has a new washer and dryer.

33308 N Donnelly Wash Way
33308 North Donnelly Wash Way, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1340 sqft
Great San Tan Valley Location at N Donnelly Wash Way and W Hayden Peak Dr. Beautiful 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, single-family house with 1340sq. of living space with a kitchen that includes a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and a microwave.

2712 W Jasper Butte Dr
2712 West Jasper Butte Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2723 sqft
Two Tone paint PAINT & Spacious Home, All Tile Down Stairs in Desirable San Tan Heights Neighborhood! Cute curb appeal with front porch elevation. Combination living/dining room, Spacious Kitchen W/ Island. Den, powder bath downstairs.

402 E ANGELINE Avenue
402 East Angeline Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1527 sqft
READY TO GO 3 bed 2 bath This is a must see rental in Pecan Creek South that will not last long! This 3 bedroom 2 bath has a great lay out and has been very well kept. The backyard has great landscape and view fencing-great for entertaining.
City Guide for Florence, AZ

Florence is one of the oldest towns in Arizona. Positioned along the Gila River in the Sonoran Desert, this pastoral community depended on agriculture as its major economic base. Soon it rose to a different beat, after discovering silver at the Silver King Mine, the town also took charge of the government seat of the newly formed Pinal County in 1875. Since then it has not looked back, achieving several more milestones along the way including its historic, architectural downtown scene, entwin...

Florence is a flourishing town ("flourishing" is a literal definition of the city's name), developing at a skyrocketing pace. Almost overnight the population increased its size approximately 50% since the year 2000. Over 25,500 residents (from 2010 U.S. Census data) choose to claim this inviting hot-bed-town as their home. And little wonder, the town's household income has also grown matching the state's average income rate. Florence is located south of Arizona and has the advantages of being not only a commuter's dream, but also an enterprising magnet, producing a range of consumer products and providing employment opportunities along the way. Of note, the headquarters for Arizona Homeland Security, the Pinal County Sheriff's department and the Pinal county headquarters are strong forces in Florence. Relocating here is not a difficult a decision and just as painless will be your hunt for the right apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Florence, AZ

Finding an apartment in Florence that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

