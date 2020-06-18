All apartments in Florence
5903 East Paradise Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:43 AM

5903 East Paradise Lane

5903 East Paradise Lane · (480) 568-2666
Location

5903 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ 85132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1539 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful single family home in Florence! Don't miss this 4 bedroom home in a great community! Price right this home will move quickly! Home has recently been repainted and has new carpet installed throughout the interior. New dishwasher and new blinds throughout the home.Comes with a Fridge and a washer and dryer!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 East Paradise Lane have any available units?
5903 East Paradise Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5903 East Paradise Lane have?
Some of 5903 East Paradise Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 East Paradise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5903 East Paradise Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 East Paradise Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5903 East Paradise Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5903 East Paradise Lane offer parking?
No, 5903 East Paradise Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5903 East Paradise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5903 East Paradise Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 East Paradise Lane have a pool?
No, 5903 East Paradise Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5903 East Paradise Lane have accessible units?
No, 5903 East Paradise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 East Paradise Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5903 East Paradise Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5903 East Paradise Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5903 East Paradise Lane has units with air conditioning.
