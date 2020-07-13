254 Apartments for rent in El Mirage, AZ with pool

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Arizona Brisas
11777 W Dahlia Drive
11777 West Dahlia Drive, El Mirage, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1208 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of El Mirage
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
4 Units Available
Roseview
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Youngtown
13021 N 113th Avenue
13021 North 113th Avenue, Youngtown, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
712 sqft
Age restricted 55 and older. Very nice, clean and located pool-side unit. Lovely quiet area and great location. This unit also includes additional storage space along with separate laundry room kept under lock and key.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
West Point Towne Center
16099 No. 135th Dr.
16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of El Mirage
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
18 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$987
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
1 Unit Available
Marley Park
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln, Peoria, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,060
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
831 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Peoria, just off I-10, I-17 and Loop 10. Move in and enjoy free weekday breakfasts and a full-service business center. Rooms boast stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
217 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View, located on 14155 W Mountain View Blvd in Surprise, AZ.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
$
48 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Sun City
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,180
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,080
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1159 sqft
Easy access to the 101 and 303 freeways place you minutes from everything you need. Or, stay home and enjoy one of the two resort-style pools and spa. Spacious living areas with patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,023
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1303 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,112
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sky at P83 Apartments are located right near Peoria's P83 Entertainment District. These modern apartments and elevated amenities give our resident's the luxury living they deserve.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
30 Units Available
Sierra Verde
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1261 sqft
Designer kitchens, upgraded interiors, and in-unit washers and dryers. The green community near highways 60 and 303 features a guest suite, a pool, and a gym and is pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,035
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1184 sqft
Fountain Palms sits just off Loop 101. The community offers various floor plans that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, hardwood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,163
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1244 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living as it should be. At Avilla Meadows, our spacious and modern leased homes are designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Attractive apartments have walnut cabinetry, brushed nickel hardware and large balconies. Surprise Stadium, Surprise Community Park and the Northwest Regional Library are all within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,126
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1371 sqft
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,100
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Description
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
824 sqft
Just minutes from Luke Air Force Base and close to I-10 and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment spots. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Pool, hot tub and gym onsite.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1156 sqft
Zone Luxe provides the atmosphere of a calming oasis, allowing residents to prioritize individual needs and desires while leaving the frenetic and fast-paced world behind.

July 2020 El Mirage Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 El Mirage Rent Report. El Mirage rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Mirage rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

El Mirage rent trends were flat over the past month

El Mirage rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in El Mirage stand at $780 for a one-bedroom apartment and $972 for a two-bedroom. El Mirage's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in El Mirage over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in all of the largest 10 cities in the Phoenix metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.9% over the past year.

    El Mirage rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in El Mirage, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. El Mirage is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • El Mirage's median two-bedroom rent of $972 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in El Mirage fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in El Mirage than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in El Mirage.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

