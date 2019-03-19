13005 W Evans Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Rancho El Mirage is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Rancho El Mirage is available for immediate move in! This home has brand new carpet and paint and features Flat top electric stove, double door fridge with ice and water, a loft, ceiling fans, and an extended covered patio with a finished backyard. Property is located neard shopping, schools, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4737783)