El Mirage, AZ
13005 W Evans Dr
13005 W Evans Dr

13005 West Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13005 West Evans Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Rancho El Mirage is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Rancho El Mirage is available for immediate move in! This home has brand new carpet and paint and features Flat top electric stove, double door fridge with ice and water, a loft, ceiling fans, and an extended covered patio with a finished backyard. Property is located neard shopping, schools, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4737783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13005 W Evans Dr have any available units?
13005 W Evans Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 13005 W Evans Dr have?
Some of 13005 W Evans Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13005 W Evans Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13005 W Evans Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13005 W Evans Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13005 W Evans Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13005 W Evans Dr offer parking?
No, 13005 W Evans Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13005 W Evans Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13005 W Evans Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13005 W Evans Dr have a pool?
No, 13005 W Evans Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13005 W Evans Dr have accessible units?
No, 13005 W Evans Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13005 W Evans Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13005 W Evans Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
