13000 West Lisbon Lane
13000 West Lisbon Lane

13000 West Lisbon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13000 West Lisbon Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Rancho el Mirage

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 3% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13000 West Lisbon Lane have any available units?
13000 West Lisbon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 13000 West Lisbon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13000 West Lisbon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13000 West Lisbon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13000 West Lisbon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13000 West Lisbon Lane offer parking?
No, 13000 West Lisbon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13000 West Lisbon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13000 West Lisbon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13000 West Lisbon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13000 West Lisbon Lane has a pool.
Does 13000 West Lisbon Lane have accessible units?
No, 13000 West Lisbon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13000 West Lisbon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13000 West Lisbon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13000 West Lisbon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13000 West Lisbon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
