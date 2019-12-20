All apartments in El Mirage
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

12711 W Sharon Dr

12711 West Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12711 West Sharon Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
12711 W Sharon Dr Available 12/20/19 3 bedroom home with tile flooring throughout. - 3 bedroom home with tile flooring throughout, neutral paint, covered back patio, north/south exposure.

Application fee is $45 per adult. 15-month lease is required. One time admin fee of $75. Landlord approval required for pets ($25/month for the 1st pet plus $10/month for any additional pets). No aggressive pets or breeds are allowed.

Contact list agent for showing requests or questions (please do not disturb the occupant without an appointment). The 12/20/2019 move-in availability date is approximate... the existing occupant, who is in the process of buying a home, should be all moved out prior to then (shooting for 12/13/19).

(RLNE5338134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12711 W Sharon Dr have any available units?
12711 W Sharon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 12711 W Sharon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12711 W Sharon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12711 W Sharon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12711 W Sharon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12711 W Sharon Dr offer parking?
No, 12711 W Sharon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12711 W Sharon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12711 W Sharon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12711 W Sharon Dr have a pool?
No, 12711 W Sharon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12711 W Sharon Dr have accessible units?
No, 12711 W Sharon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12711 W Sharon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12711 W Sharon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12711 W Sharon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12711 W Sharon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
