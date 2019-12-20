Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

12711 W Sharon Dr Available 12/20/19 3 bedroom home with tile flooring throughout. - 3 bedroom home with tile flooring throughout, neutral paint, covered back patio, north/south exposure.



Application fee is $45 per adult. 15-month lease is required. One time admin fee of $75. Landlord approval required for pets ($25/month for the 1st pet plus $10/month for any additional pets). No aggressive pets or breeds are allowed.



Contact list agent for showing requests or questions (please do not disturb the occupant without an appointment). The 12/20/2019 move-in availability date is approximate... the existing occupant, who is in the process of buying a home, should be all moved out prior to then (shooting for 12/13/19).



(RLNE5338134)