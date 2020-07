12630 W Windrose Dr 21176070 - Location 001

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2 Bath Single story. El Mirage wont last Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: PARQUE VERDE



THIS CHARMING 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH IN A SUPER LOCATION*MASTER BEDROOM HAS FULL BATH AND BAY WINDOW*HOME HAS VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH ARCHED DOORWAY*KITCHEN HAS LARGE EAT-IN AREA, GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE, AND PANTRY*SECURITY AND WATER SOFTENING SYSTEMS; NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE, COVERED PATIO*



Cross Streets: CACTUS AND EL MIRAGE Directions: WEST ON CACTUS FROM EL MIRAGE NORTH ON 127TH EAST ON WINDROSE TO HOME*



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



(RLNE4997833)