6314 South Cardinal Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:58 PM

6314 South Cardinal Avenue

6314 South Cardinal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6314 South Cardinal Avenue, Drexel Heights, AZ 85746
Sunkist Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 South Cardinal Avenue have any available units?
6314 South Cardinal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Drexel Heights, AZ.
Is 6314 South Cardinal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6314 South Cardinal Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 South Cardinal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6314 South Cardinal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6314 South Cardinal Avenue offer parking?
No, 6314 South Cardinal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6314 South Cardinal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6314 South Cardinal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 South Cardinal Avenue have a pool?
No, 6314 South Cardinal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6314 South Cardinal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6314 South Cardinal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 South Cardinal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6314 South Cardinal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6314 South Cardinal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6314 South Cardinal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
