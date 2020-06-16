All apartments in Drexel Heights
Find more places like 3531 W Center Mountain Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Drexel Heights, AZ
/
3531 W Center Mountain Way
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

3531 W Center Mountain Way

3531 West Center Mountain · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3531 West Center Mountain, Drexel Heights, AZ 85746
Presidio Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled 3.5 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, this amazing two story home has one room downstairs that can act as fourth bedroom or office space, all granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms, brand new energy efficient lighting, completely remodeled tile flooring throughout kitchen and downstairs. All new carpeting upstairs in bedrooms for added comfort, large master bedroom. This home features large back yard and two car garage.
please call for appointments
call Vega properties at 520-982-4783 for appointments and additional information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3531 W Center Mountain Way have any available units?
3531 W Center Mountain Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Drexel Heights, AZ.
What amenities does 3531 W Center Mountain Way have?
Some of 3531 W Center Mountain Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 W Center Mountain Way currently offering any rent specials?
3531 W Center Mountain Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 W Center Mountain Way pet-friendly?
No, 3531 W Center Mountain Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Drexel Heights.
Does 3531 W Center Mountain Way offer parking?
Yes, 3531 W Center Mountain Way does offer parking.
Does 3531 W Center Mountain Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3531 W Center Mountain Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 W Center Mountain Way have a pool?
No, 3531 W Center Mountain Way does not have a pool.
Does 3531 W Center Mountain Way have accessible units?
No, 3531 W Center Mountain Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 W Center Mountain Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3531 W Center Mountain Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3531 W Center Mountain Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3531 W Center Mountain Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College