3531 W Center Mountain Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly remodeled 3.5 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, this amazing two story home has one room downstairs that can act as fourth bedroom or office space, all granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms, brand new energy efficient lighting, completely remodeled tile flooring throughout kitchen and downstairs. All new carpeting upstairs in bedrooms for added comfort, large master bedroom. This home features large back yard and two car garage.

please call for appointments

call Vega properties at 520-982-4783 for appointments and additional information