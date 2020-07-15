All apartments in Cordes Lakes
Find more places like 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cordes Lakes, AZ
/
15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive

15835 South Cordes Lakes Drive · (623) 889-7727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15835 South Cordes Lakes Drive, Cordes Lakes, AZ 86333

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
*** 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM MANUFACTURED HOME IN MAYER *** - *** AVAILABLE 07/15 ***

This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom manufactured home with 702 square feet and is located in Mayer. The interior features an eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking the living room, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry. The exterior features an enclosed yard, storage shed & a nice deck for relaxing.

Cooling/Heating: Central Evap Cooling. Portable AC. Central propane heat.

Utilities: Tenant pays all
Electric - APS
Water - Cordes Lakes Water
Property is on septic
Propane
Need separate trash service

Terms:
Year lease
No smoking
Dogs ok (2 max) - no cats

Call United Metro Properties today to schedule a viewing of this home at 623-889-7727

Information Deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5037269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive have any available units?
15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive have?
Some of 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive offer parking?
No, 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZ
Payson, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZSedona, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeYavapai College
Paradise Valley Community CollegeMidwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity