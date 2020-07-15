15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive

Amenities
*** 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM MANUFACTURED HOME IN MAYER *** - *** AVAILABLE 07/15 ***
This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom manufactured home with 702 square feet and is located in Mayer. The interior features an eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking the living room, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry. The exterior features an enclosed yard, storage shed & a nice deck for relaxing.
Cooling/Heating: Central Evap Cooling. Portable AC. Central propane heat.
Utilities: Tenant pays all
Electric - APS
Water - Cordes Lakes Water
Property is on septic
Propane
Need separate trash service
Terms:
Year lease
No smoking
Dogs ok (2 max) - no cats
Call United Metro Properties today to schedule a viewing of this home at 623-889-7727
Information Deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5037269)