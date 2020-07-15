15835 S. Cordes Lakes Drive

Amenities

*** 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM MANUFACTURED HOME IN MAYER *** - *** AVAILABLE 07/15 ***



This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom manufactured home with 702 square feet and is located in Mayer. The interior features an eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking the living room, carpet and vinyl flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry. The exterior features an enclosed yard, storage shed & a nice deck for relaxing.



Cooling/Heating: Central Evap Cooling. Portable AC. Central propane heat.



Utilities: Tenant pays all

Electric - APS

Water - Cordes Lakes Water

Property is on septic

Propane

Need separate trash service



Terms:

Year lease

No smoking

Dogs ok (2 max) - no cats



Call United Metro Properties today to schedule a viewing of this home at 623-889-7727



Information Deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



