Apartment List
/
AZ
/
coolidge
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Coolidge, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1105 N COTA Lane
1105 North Cota Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1320 sqft
You are going to be amazed by this house, The yard is a work of art, both the front and back yard. Beautiful trees and bush in both yards, with bearing Citrus and Fig trees. The inside of the house is equally awesome.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1163 N MESQUITE Lane
1163 North Mesquite Lane, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Newly remodeled, short term rental property. Rent rate is determined by the time of the year, and the length of stay of the tenants. Pets are not perferred, but may be accepted with additional fees.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
808 W RAYMOND Street
808 Raymond Street, Coolidge, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1525 sqft
BRAND NEW 2020 Single Story Home in an upcoming area in Coolidge!! Six ceiling fans in a four bedroom house, 2.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2249 W PINKLEY Avenue
2249 West Pinkley Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2287 sqft
Large 2287 sg ft home in Heartlaand Ranch, This is a very spacious home! There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a huge loft area. Large backyard, presently landscaped with rock. Master bedroom is upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
718 W SPRUELL Avenue
718 West Spruell Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1744 sqft
This is a wonderful two level home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home is spacious and has vaulted ceilings. A fireplace is in the family room creating a warm vibe to the home. A great floor plan is provided with carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1006 W LINDBERGH Avenue
1006 West Lindbergh Avenue, Coolidge, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3737 sqft
Great four bedroom, 2.5 bath home with two dens . Large rooms throughout, two living rooms, and spacious kitchen. This house features a beautiful backyard, with a pool.
Results within 5 miles of Coolidge

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7980 W DESERT BLOSSOM Way
7980 West Desert Blossom Way, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1480 sqft
Spacious Lapis floor plan includes 2 Bedrooms + Den! Other features include: washer/dryer, granite countertops, breakfast nook, professionally landscaped backyard with beautiful views.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
4608 N Balboa Drive
4608 North Balboa Drive, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2000 sqft
Gorgeous brand new home located in the vibrant 55+ adult community of Anthem Sun City at Merrill Ranch. Located on a beautiful golf course lot where you can enjoy the scenic mountain and sunset views.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
4196 N POTOMAC Drive
4196 North Potomac Drive, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2494 sqft
This beautiful home offers resort style living with all of the amenities & activities that Sun City has to offer including golf, crafts, pickle-ball, indoor lap pool, walking trails, elite gym, putting green, dinners and dances! Private home on the

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3889 N Hidden Canyon Drive
3889 North Hidden Canyon Drive, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1449 sqft
Enjoy the resort style living in this beautiful home located in Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
6566 W MOCKINGBIRD Court
6566 West Mockingbird Court, Florence, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1381 sqft
Beautiful Sun City Anthem at Merrill Ranch vacation home that boasts luxury living in a 55+ golf community with ample amenities to suit the active lifestyle.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way
7498 West Pleasant Oak Way, Florence, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2707 sqft
Beautiful 2 Level Home home with high-end upgrades and a 3-car tandem garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7347 W Millerton Way
7347 West Millerton Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1449 sqft
Major Cross Streets are Hunt Highway and Merrill Ranch Parkway Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Sq.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
6289 W Admiral Way
6289 West Admiral Way, Florence, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
4111 sqft
Prestigious Anthem Community now has this stylish fully firnished Quartz model available. Manicured lawn in front and back. Beautiful custom pool just off of the fully extended covered patio. This home has 5 BR's with three as Master BR suites.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
5636 W Valor Way
5636 W Valor Way, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1756 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 2020** Fantastic FURNISHED single story home available to short rental time frames. The master bedroom and 1 additional bedroom come furnished. The 3rd bed is empty of furniture. Price includes utilities.
Results within 10 miles of Coolidge
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Bella Vista
1564 N Morrison Ave, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
989 sqft
An excellent location in Casa Grande, Arizona. Perks of this complex include vertical blinds, patios and balconies, nine-foot ceilings, all-electric kitchens, split floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Las Brisas Apartments
1000 North Arizola Road, Casa Grande, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
795 sqft
Luxury Living at Las Brisas Apartments in Casa Grande, AZ. Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Las Brisas Apartments.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
2 Units Available
The Sonoran
344 N Pottebaum Rd, Casa Grande, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, pool and emergency maintenance. Apartments with AC/heat, fully equipped kitchen, and private patio or balcony. Convenient location close to Mosely Park and Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
6160 E PARADISE Lane
6160 East Paradise Lane, Florence, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1576 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Rental with Solar and 2 Golf Courses nearby! Recently built and gently lived in, this home is situated on a corner lot and across from desired green space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
665 W MIRAGE Loop
665 West Mirage Loop, Casa Grande, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1660 sqft
Furnished home, available for $1800/month includes all utilities and use of community pool. 3 bedrooms plus Den. Spacious open lay-out, Comfortable shaded back yard with pavered patio area, with BBQ.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
288 E MONTEGO Drive
288 East Montego Drive, Casa Grande, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2300 sqft
Amazing brand new and fully furnished home on a large lot. Beautiful equipped kitchen with granite counter top with island and walk-in pantry. Comfortable breakfast bar and dinning area make casual or formal dinning a breeze.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
416 E FIESTA DEL SOL --
416 Fiesta Del Sol, Florence, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
2 sqft
Great year round rental in an active 55+ community with clubhouse, private pool, laundry facility, and much more! This park model is furnished, has 2 storage sheds and a full size washer and dryer, water softener, and covered parking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
88 W SUNDANCE Court
88 West Sundance Court, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1585 sqft
A Del Webb 55+ gated, golf community. Beautiful, fully furnished 1585 sq ft 2BR/2BA + a den w/ a sound proof sliding door added forprivacy. 18x18 Tile flooring in main areas, vinyl hardwood in master and carpet in guest room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2799 E SUPERIOR Road
2799 East Superior Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1413 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open great room just freshly painted inside with new carpet installed. Just inside Copper Basin close to shopping center and YMCA and pool in the community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Coolidge, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Coolidge renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Coolidge 3 BedroomsCoolidge Apartments with Balcony
Coolidge Apartments with ParkingCoolidge Dog Friendly Apartments
Coolidge Furnished ApartmentsCoolidge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College