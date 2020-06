Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Large 2287 sg ft home in Heartlaand Ranch, This is a very spacious home! There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a huge loft area. Large backyard, presently landscaped with rock. Master bedroom is upstairs. One bedroom is downstairs with full bathroom. This house is beautiful and ready for you to make it your new home.