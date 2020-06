Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home - This home is unique in every way, as soon as you enter the home you will notice soft grey walls, perfectly painted and a charming staircase leading you to three bedrooms and a large loft upstairs - while the master bedroom is located downstairs. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet space, and a perfectly placed window looking to the backyard from the kitchen sink. This rental will not last long! Contact me today for your private showing!