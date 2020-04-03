1105 N COTA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

You are going to be amazed by this house, The yard is a work of art, both the front and back yard. Beautiful trees and bush in both yards, with bearing Citrus and Fig trees. The inside of the house is equally awesome. This house is tile floors and baseboards throughout the house. It features a open floor plan, with many custom up grades, as this was originally one of the model homes for this subdivision. The seller was meticulous in the care of this house, so every detail was considered in making this house into a fantastic home. Located in what is considered the very best neighborhood in Coolidge, located close to both public and private school, yet easy distance to shopping and parks.