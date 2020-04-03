All apartments in Coolidge
Find more places like 1105 N COTA Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coolidge, AZ
/
1105 N COTA Lane
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

1105 N COTA Lane

1105 North Cota Lane · (520) 723-4777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coolidge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1105 North Cota Lane, Coolidge, AZ 85128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
You are going to be amazed by this house, The yard is a work of art, both the front and back yard. Beautiful trees and bush in both yards, with bearing Citrus and Fig trees. The inside of the house is equally awesome. This house is tile floors and baseboards throughout the house. It features a open floor plan, with many custom up grades, as this was originally one of the model homes for this subdivision. The seller was meticulous in the care of this house, so every detail was considered in making this house into a fantastic home. Located in what is considered the very best neighborhood in Coolidge, located close to both public and private school, yet easy distance to shopping and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 N COTA Lane have any available units?
1105 N COTA Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1105 N COTA Lane have?
Some of 1105 N COTA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 N COTA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1105 N COTA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 N COTA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1105 N COTA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coolidge.
Does 1105 N COTA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1105 N COTA Lane does offer parking.
Does 1105 N COTA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 N COTA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 N COTA Lane have a pool?
No, 1105 N COTA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1105 N COTA Lane have accessible units?
No, 1105 N COTA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 N COTA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 N COTA Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 N COTA Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 N COTA Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1105 N COTA Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coolidge 3 BedroomsCoolidge Apartments with Balcony
Coolidge Apartments with ParkingCoolidge Dog Friendly Apartments
Coolidge Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity