Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Great four bedroom, 2.5 bath home with two dens . Large rooms throughout, two living rooms, and spacious kitchen. This house features a beautiful backyard, with a pool. All bedrooms are extra large, master is big enough for two king size beds, master bedroom closet is as large as a traditional bedroom. Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. This house will be available for move in July 10, 2020