Citrus Park, AZ
18519 W MISSOURI Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

18519 W MISSOURI Avenue

18519 West Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
18519 West Missouri Avenue, Citrus Park, AZ 85340
Savannah

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
courtyard
parking
garage
A great home in an RV friendly, large lot community. Come inside this beautifully built Element home with designer touches like a large walk in pantry, a custom entertainment and fireplace built in and a bright, open floorplan. Grassy backyard is wonderfully landscaped with plenty of area to entertain. 4 full car garage spaces give you lots of storage and room for toys. Stone exterior accents with a welcoming courtyard and water feature. Great curb appeal included. There are not a lot of rental homes in this area so come take a look today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

