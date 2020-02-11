18519 W MISSOURI Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

A great home in an RV friendly, large lot community. Come inside this beautifully built Element home with designer touches like a large walk in pantry, a custom entertainment and fireplace built in and a bright, open floorplan. Grassy backyard is wonderfully landscaped with plenty of area to entertain. 4 full car garage spaces give you lots of storage and room for toys. Stone exterior accents with a welcoming courtyard and water feature. Great curb appeal included. There are not a lot of rental homes in this area so come take a look today!