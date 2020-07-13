/
pet friendly apartments
66 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cave Creek, AZ
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Red Dog Ranch
5872 E RED DOG Drive
5872 Red Dog, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3560 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Territorial Home with amazing mountain views and privacy on 3.41 acres.
Results within 1 mile of Cave Creek
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Dove Valley Ranch
33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011
33575 North Dove Lakes Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1315 sqft
Nearest Cross Streets are Black Mountain Parkway and Rancho Paloma Drive Bedrooms: 2 + Den Bathrooms: 2 Sq Footage: 1,702 Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking ---------------------------------------- No
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Terravita
6135 E EVENING GLOW Drive
6135 East Evening Glow Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Beautiful southwestern decorated home in this resort like community. Stella model, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths and den. Newer beds and furniture. Patio with Fire Pit BBQ faces sunny south to NAOS. All the comforts of home.
Results within 5 miles of Cave Creek
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
30808 N SUNRISE RANCH Road
30808 North Sunrise Ranch Road, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1684 sqft
Beautifully secluded custom home! Vaulted ceilings, open kitchen - great room floor plan with formal dining room. Tile throughout the home with split floorplan for added privacy.
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Boulders Carefree
1283 E Indian Basket Lane
1283 East Indian Basket Lane, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2870 sqft
Extraordinary lot with views of the golf course and Black Mountain and boulder outcroppings. Two patios to spend your time - one with a beehive fireplace. Large master suite with sitting room on the first level.
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
6431 East Barwick Drive
6431 East Barwick Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3434 sqft
HORSE PROPERTY!!! Nestled in the beautiful Cave Creek desert this custom home boasts over 3400 sq feet of gorgeous CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!!! SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS!!! Light and bright open spacious family room opens up in to your GOURMET
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Tatum Ranch
5131 E SKINNER Drive
5131 East Skinner Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1827 sqft
Located on a Cut de Sac street. Recently remodeled.New carpet, newly painted, updated kitchen with granite and stainless, fixtures and faucets. The previous owner just replaced all window panes with failed seals.All new window blinds.
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Desert Mountain
10665 E PALO BREA Drive
10665 East Palo Brea Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
3027 sqft
Available through 10/29/2020. Recently remodeled & FULLY FURNISHED custom 3 bed / 3.5 bath, 3.5 car garage on an elevated private lot with mountain & city views.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5207 E Lone Mountain Road
5207 East Lone Mountain Road, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2218 sqft
This beautiful, highly sought after, horse property is available by May!! Almost an acre with a tack room and stalls, with water, waiting for you! This home has gorgeous green granite in the open kitchen with extra cabinets for storage, stainless
Results within 10 miles of Cave Creek
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
24 Units Available
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1470 sqft
Near Norterra Shopping Center and I-17. Recently renovated units feature laundry, dishwashers and lots of storage. Fun community offers fire pit and pool for outdoor fun, pool table and media room indoors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Mountaingate
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,003
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
822 sqft
A pet-friendly community that offers view of the mountains. Units feature modern kitchens, private balconies, walk-in closets and modern cabinetry for convenient living. Smoke-free units available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
35 Units Available
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero North Valley in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
27 Units Available
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1456 sqft
Great location, close to WestWorld of Scottsdale and TPC Scottsdale. Residents enjoy units with dual-pane insulated windows, plush carpeting, and distressed plank flooring. Community has pool, pool with wet bar, and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1069 sqft
Spacious, bright units feature in-unit laundry and extra storage. Modern community with carefully groomed grounds, concierge and internet cafe. Pet friendly. Scottsdale Airport and the Scottsdale Links are just a few miles away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
26 Units Available
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1471 sqft
Inviting community of 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes in north Scottsdale. Open floor plans include spacious kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select homes feature open patios with direct access to common areas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
47 Units Available
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1135 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The 1 & 2 bedroom homes at The Halsten at Chauncey Lane are like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
51 Units Available
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,329
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1146 sqft
A new construction community with open concept floor plans. Luxury amenities including a chef-inspired kitchen, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Fitness and yoga studio.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Anthem
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Desert Peak
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1353 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, spa baths, vaulted ceilings, and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and a luxury pool, among other amenities. Walking distance from downtown Phoenix.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1345 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-like feel right off the Pima Freeway, 101. Brilliant layout and upscale amenities, including shuffleboard, pool tables, playground and media room. Kickboxing studio and community garden on-site. Granite countertops and hardwood floors alongside extra storage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
53 Units Available
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1327 sqft
Furnished units that come with in-unit laundry, cooking range and dishwasher. Spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly community with a dedicated business center, garage, fitness center and hot tub facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,230
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1390 sqft
Sage Apartment Homes are new luxury apartments conceived with space and modernity in mind. Apartments feature open kitchens, high ceilings, and six-foot-tall fireplaces. Pet-friendly with private balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
20 Units Available
Seven
19800 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,271
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1256 sqft
Uniquely designed homes reminiscent of colorful modern art. Stunningly luxurious with impressive amenities: 24-hour gym, hot tub, refreshing pool, coffee bar and more. Interiors are spacious and include in-unit laundry and air conditioning.
