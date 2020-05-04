6200 E CIELO Run N

6200 East Cielo Run North, Cave Creek, AZ 85331 Arissona at Rockaway Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A TOTAL renovation transformed this home into of the most unique Rustic Haciendas in Arizona. A Team of the best artisans in the southwest created a custom home that can only be appreciated once inside. Every hand painted detail is a work of art. The disappearing walls of glass open to a natural preserve with views of Saguaro studded mountains - including Elephant Butte. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and sitting on over 4 Acres - this home offers total privacy. A horse corral is also on the property. Call regarding furnishings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
