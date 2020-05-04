6200 E CIELO Run N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

A TOTAL renovation transformed this home into of the most unique Rustic Haciendas in Arizona. A Team of the best artisans in the southwest created a custom home that can only be appreciated once inside. Every hand painted detail is a work of art. The disappearing walls of glass open to a natural preserve with views of Saguaro studded mountains - including Elephant Butte. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and sitting on over 4 Acres - this home offers total privacy. A horse corral is also on the property. Call regarding furnishings.