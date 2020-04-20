37801 N CAVE CREEK Road

Amenities

Jan - April $2400, May - October $1500 Nov - $2000, Dec - $2400Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio home rental in old town of Cave Creek, minutes from Carefree. Home fully remodeled and nicely appointed with great mountain views. All you need is your clothes and toothbrush. Community tennis courts, heated pool and spa. Walking or short drive to all Cave Creek , Carefree and all they have to offer. Popular Shops, Restaurants, Entertainment, and Parks. Many trails, 4.5 miles from the Jewel of Cave Creek and Spur Cross Ranch. Across the street from Rancho Manana Golf Course, and Tonto Grill. If you know Cave Creek/Carefree area you know what a special place it is. *Utilities included in high seasonal rate with $150 electric and $110 water cap. Beds: 1 Queen, 2 Twins.