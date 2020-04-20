All apartments in Cave Creek
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

37801 N CAVE CREEK Road

37801 N Cave Creek Rd · (602) 722-9139
Location

37801 N Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Jan - April $2400, May - October $1500 Nov - $2000, Dec - $2400Fully Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio home rental in old town of Cave Creek, minutes from Carefree. Home fully remodeled and nicely appointed with great mountain views. All you need is your clothes and toothbrush. Community tennis courts, heated pool and spa. Walking or short drive to all Cave Creek , Carefree and all they have to offer. Popular Shops, Restaurants, Entertainment, and Parks. Many trails, 4.5 miles from the Jewel of Cave Creek and Spur Cross Ranch. Across the street from Rancho Manana Golf Course, and Tonto Grill. If you know Cave Creek/Carefree area you know what a special place it is. *Utilities included in high seasonal rate with $150 electric and $110 water cap. Beds: 1 Queen, 2 Twins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road have any available units?
37801 N CAVE CREEK Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road have?
Some of 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road currently offering any rent specials?
37801 N CAVE CREEK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road pet-friendly?
No, 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road offer parking?
No, 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road does not offer parking.
Does 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road have a pool?
Yes, 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road has a pool.
Does 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road have accessible units?
No, 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 37801 N CAVE CREEK Road does not have units with air conditioning.
