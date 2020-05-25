36600 N CAVE CREEK Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Available from June 1 through October 31...Nestled in the scenic desert foothills, you can enjoy nature at it's best. This home backs to the mountains with a view of natural area surrounding you. Enjoy the fine finishes of granite, tile, upgraded carpet, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters and fans in every room. Equipped with a full sized washer and dryer, Weber gas grill and gas fire pit on the patio. You'll find plenty of outdoor parking next to the unit. Comfortably furnished and appointed for your stay in Cave Creek. Please note utility cap of $150 for electric per month.