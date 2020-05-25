All apartments in Cave Creek
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:37 PM

36600 N CAVE CREEK Road

36600 North Cave Creek Road · (602) 616-6787
Location

36600 North Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D19 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1558 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Available from June 1 through October 31...Nestled in the scenic desert foothills, you can enjoy nature at it's best. This home backs to the mountains with a view of natural area surrounding you. Enjoy the fine finishes of granite, tile, upgraded carpet, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters and fans in every room. Equipped with a full sized washer and dryer, Weber gas grill and gas fire pit on the patio. You'll find plenty of outdoor parking next to the unit. Comfortably furnished and appointed for your stay in Cave Creek. Please note utility cap of $150 for electric per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road have any available units?
36600 N CAVE CREEK Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road have?
Some of 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road currently offering any rent specials?
36600 N CAVE CREEK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road pet-friendly?
No, 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road offer parking?
Yes, 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road does offer parking.
Does 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road have a pool?
No, 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road does not have a pool.
Does 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road have accessible units?
No, 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 36600 N CAVE CREEK Road does not have units with air conditioning.
