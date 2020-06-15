5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Do not miss these views! You will love the stunning city and majestic mountain views from this well maintained Catalina Foothills townhome. Private covered patio to enjoy your morning coffee or evening wine. Newly remodeled, with granite counter tops , painted cabinets and updated bathrooms. No carpet. Beautiful community pool & spa located on the same street. Conveniently located to Starbucks, grocery store, restaurants and much more. Minimum 3 month lease required. Please call for seasonal rates 520-395-7202.