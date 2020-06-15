All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive

5466 North Arroyo Vista Drive · (800) 635-7882
Location

5466 North Arroyo Vista Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Tierra Serena Townhouses

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1372 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Do not miss these views! You will love the stunning city and majestic mountain views from this well maintained Catalina Foothills townhome. Private covered patio to enjoy your morning coffee or evening wine. Newly remodeled, with granite counter tops , painted cabinets and updated bathrooms. No carpet. Beautiful community pool & spa located on the same street. Conveniently located to Starbucks, grocery store, restaurants and much more. Minimum 3 month lease required. Please call for seasonal rates 520-395-7202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive have any available units?
5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive have?
Some of 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5466 N Arroyo Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
