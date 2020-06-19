7011 E Calle Morera

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Elegant and stunning patio home in gated Riverbend. Luxurious finishes, open and bright floorplan. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, glass tile band in backsplashes, custom wood cabinetry and TONS of storage. HUGE island, great for party gatherings and prep. Cheerful breakfast nook overlooking serene patio, sooooo private. Large formal living and dining spaces and separate media/family room. Elegant master suite with separate tub and shower, monster walk-in closet and private access to patio. The second bedroom has private patio all to itself! Impeccably manicured grounds with rec center, pool and tennis courts. Great access to everything, why live anywhere else? Call TODAY before this beauty gets away!