Catalina Foothills, AZ
7011 E Calle Morera
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:31 AM

7011 E Calle Morera

7011 East Calle Morera · (520) 881-4884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7011 East Calle Morera, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Riverbend Sabino Canyon Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2457 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Elegant and stunning patio home in gated Riverbend. Luxurious finishes, open and bright floorplan. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, glass tile band in backsplashes, custom wood cabinetry and TONS of storage. HUGE island, great for party gatherings and prep. Cheerful breakfast nook overlooking serene patio, sooooo private. Large formal living and dining spaces and separate media/family room. Elegant master suite with separate tub and shower, monster walk-in closet and private access to patio. The second bedroom has private patio all to itself! Impeccably manicured grounds with rec center, pool and tennis courts. Great access to everything, why live anywhere else? Call TODAY before this beauty gets away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7011 E Calle Morera have any available units?
7011 E Calle Morera has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7011 E Calle Morera have?
Some of 7011 E Calle Morera's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7011 E Calle Morera currently offering any rent specials?
7011 E Calle Morera isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7011 E Calle Morera pet-friendly?
No, 7011 E Calle Morera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 7011 E Calle Morera offer parking?
No, 7011 E Calle Morera does not offer parking.
Does 7011 E Calle Morera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7011 E Calle Morera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7011 E Calle Morera have a pool?
Yes, 7011 E Calle Morera has a pool.
Does 7011 E Calle Morera have accessible units?
No, 7011 E Calle Morera does not have accessible units.
Does 7011 E Calle Morera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7011 E Calle Morera has units with dishwashers.
Does 7011 E Calle Morera have units with air conditioning?
No, 7011 E Calle Morera does not have units with air conditioning.
