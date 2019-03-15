6814 N Solaz Cuarto

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Built in 1983. 4br/3ba, private pool, on a large cul-de-sac lot that provides privacy and super views of the Catalina Mountains! Spacious, heated and cooled AZ room, Saltillo tile,Custom interior paint, carpet. 2 covered porches, gallery sized entry hall, split floor plan with 3 Fireplaces. Pool/Spa NOT heated, pool service included./Deposit $4125.00 Pets are subject to approval and $25.00 pet rent. *** RENTAL RATE REFLECTS A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION.***