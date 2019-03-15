All apartments in Catalina Foothills
6814 N Solaz Cuarto

6814 North Solaz Cuarto · No Longer Available
Location

6814 North Solaz Cuarto, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Catalina Foothills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Built in 1983. 4br/3ba, private pool, on a large cul-de-sac lot that provides privacy and super views of the Catalina Mountains! Spacious, heated and cooled AZ room, Saltillo tile,Custom interior paint, carpet. 2 covered porches, gallery sized entry hall, split floor plan with 3 Fireplaces. Pool/Spa NOT heated, pool service included./Deposit $4125.00 Pets are subject to approval and $25.00 pet rent. *** RENTAL RATE REFLECTS A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANT'S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 25
0
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6814 N Solaz Cuarto have any available units?
6814 N Solaz Cuarto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catalina Foothills, AZ.
What amenities does 6814 N Solaz Cuarto have?
Some of 6814 N Solaz Cuarto's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6814 N Solaz Cuarto currently offering any rent specials?
6814 N Solaz Cuarto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 N Solaz Cuarto pet-friendly?
Yes, 6814 N Solaz Cuarto is pet friendly.
Does 6814 N Solaz Cuarto offer parking?
No, 6814 N Solaz Cuarto does not offer parking.
Does 6814 N Solaz Cuarto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6814 N Solaz Cuarto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 N Solaz Cuarto have a pool?
Yes, 6814 N Solaz Cuarto has a pool.
Does 6814 N Solaz Cuarto have accessible units?
No, 6814 N Solaz Cuarto does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 N Solaz Cuarto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6814 N Solaz Cuarto has units with dishwashers.
Does 6814 N Solaz Cuarto have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6814 N Solaz Cuarto has units with air conditioning.
