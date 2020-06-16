6631 E Via Algardi

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Comfy and cozy 3BD/2BA fully furnished Fairfield townhome, with its own pool and amazing mountain views! Spacious living area, breakfast nook, washer & dryer. Two separate patios to enjoy your morning coffee and beautiful surroundings. Large master suite with King size bed, walk-in closet, double sinks and walk-in shower. Guest bedroom offers a King size bed. Third bedroom is set up as an office with a pull out sofa. Two car garage. Community pool is heated. CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES 520-395-7202.