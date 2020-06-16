All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Find more places like 6631 E Via Algardi.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catalina Foothills, AZ
/
6631 E Via Algardi
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

6631 E Via Algardi

6631 Via Algardi · (800) 635-7882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Catalina Foothills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6631 Via Algardi, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Sunrise Territory Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1963 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Comfy and cozy 3BD/2BA fully furnished Fairfield townhome, with its own pool and amazing mountain views! Spacious living area, breakfast nook, washer & dryer. Two separate patios to enjoy your morning coffee and beautiful surroundings. Large master suite with King size bed, walk-in closet, double sinks and walk-in shower. Guest bedroom offers a King size bed. Third bedroom is set up as an office with a pull out sofa. Two car garage. Community pool is heated. CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES 520-395-7202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6631 E Via Algardi have any available units?
6631 E Via Algardi has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6631 E Via Algardi have?
Some of 6631 E Via Algardi's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6631 E Via Algardi currently offering any rent specials?
6631 E Via Algardi isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6631 E Via Algardi pet-friendly?
No, 6631 E Via Algardi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 6631 E Via Algardi offer parking?
Yes, 6631 E Via Algardi does offer parking.
Does 6631 E Via Algardi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6631 E Via Algardi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6631 E Via Algardi have a pool?
Yes, 6631 E Via Algardi has a pool.
Does 6631 E Via Algardi have accessible units?
No, 6631 E Via Algardi does not have accessible units.
Does 6631 E Via Algardi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6631 E Via Algardi has units with dishwashers.
Does 6631 E Via Algardi have units with air conditioning?
No, 6631 E Via Algardi does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6631 E Via Algardi?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718

Similar Pages

Catalina Foothills 1 BedroomsCatalina Foothills 2 Bedrooms
Catalina Foothills Apartments with ParkingCatalina Foothills Apartments with Pool
Catalina Foothills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZ
Sierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Skyline Bel Air Estates
La Paloma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity