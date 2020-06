Amenities

VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM-



Cozy desert home in highly desirable Catalina Foothills neighborhood. This rental features 3 large bedrooms plus home office. Large family room with plenty of seating for all. Well-equipped eat in kitchen plus dining room. The exterior features a seasonal pool and Hot Tub. Pets are welcomed in this home as it even includes a dog run for your furry friends. The home is close to shopping, dining plus plenty of hiking and bike trails. This property is open for longer term guests as well. Contact us for monthly pricing. Home has another unit onsite that is also rented. Both Rentals have separate yards but shared laundry room and trash bins.



Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle for rates and availability 520-485-5100 or 602-775-5014

Contact us to schedule a showing.