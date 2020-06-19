5036 E Calle De Las Chacras

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

This gorgeous remodeled home nestled in the Catalina Foothills offers 360 degree city & mnt.views + SOLAR POWER-LOW LOW Bills! Open f.plan plus outdoor living area is perfect for entertaining. GUEST HOUSE is perfect for overnite quests/student. Amenities inc; wood & travertine floors,spa tubs in master and main baths, water softener, alarm, RV Space, huge m.closet w/ built ins, and a chef's delight kitchen w/; dual prep areas/sinks, 6 burner gas range,Sub 0, dbl ovens,granite counters & B.Fast bar open to the great rm, living/dining area offers blt in bar w/wine fridge,FP,full bath w/access to outside, a wall of windows framing the mountains & the outdoor living area with built in grill, F/P, & razor edge pool.