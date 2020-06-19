All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:30 AM

5036 E Calle De Las Chacras

5036 East Calle De Las Chacras · (520) 241-4548
Location

5036 East Calle De Las Chacras, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Flecha Caida Ranch Estates

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3787 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This gorgeous remodeled home nestled in the Catalina Foothills offers 360 degree city & mnt.views + SOLAR POWER-LOW LOW Bills! Open f.plan plus outdoor living area is perfect for entertaining. GUEST HOUSE is perfect for overnite quests/student. Amenities inc; wood & travertine floors,spa tubs in master and main baths, water softener, alarm, RV Space, huge m.closet w/ built ins, and a chef's delight kitchen w/; dual prep areas/sinks, 6 burner gas range,Sub 0, dbl ovens,granite counters & B.Fast bar open to the great rm, living/dining area offers blt in bar w/wine fridge,FP,full bath w/access to outside, a wall of windows framing the mountains & the outdoor living area with built in grill, F/P, & razor edge pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras have any available units?
5036 E Calle De Las Chacras has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras have?
Some of 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras currently offering any rent specials?
5036 E Calle De Las Chacras isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras pet-friendly?
No, 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras offer parking?
No, 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras does not offer parking.
Does 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras have a pool?
Yes, 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras has a pool.
Does 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras have accessible units?
No, 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras has units with dishwashers.
Does 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras have units with air conditioning?
No, 5036 E Calle De Las Chacras does not have units with air conditioning.
