4221 N Summer Set Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with outstanding Mt. Views from every Room. Floor to ceiling windows, saltillo tile, plus beautifully updated fireplace that leads to private yard with a covered patio that has spectacular views. Big open kitchen with lots of counter space and lots of cabinet space. Upgraded custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and large pantry, stainless steel appliances to include top and bottom ovens. Laundry room includes washer and dryer. Wood floors in bedrooms, many built-ins and lots of storage plus 2 car garage. This home is special and you must see! Please call or text Veronica (520) 954-4751 to schedule an appointment today!Equal Housing OpportunityFort Lowell Realty and Property Management.