Catalina Foothills, AZ
4221 N Summer Set Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:42 AM

4221 N Summer Set Drive

4221 North Summerset Drive · (520) 322-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4221 North Summerset Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Summer Set

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with outstanding Mt. Views from every Room. Floor to ceiling windows, saltillo tile, plus beautifully updated fireplace that leads to private yard with a covered patio that has spectacular views. Big open kitchen with lots of counter space and lots of cabinet space. Upgraded custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and large pantry, stainless steel appliances to include top and bottom ovens. Laundry room includes washer and dryer. Wood floors in bedrooms, many built-ins and lots of storage plus 2 car garage. This home is special and you must see! Please call or text Veronica (520) 954-4751 to schedule an appointment today!Equal Housing OpportunityFort Lowell Realty and Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 N Summer Set Drive have any available units?
4221 N Summer Set Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4221 N Summer Set Drive have?
Some of 4221 N Summer Set Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 N Summer Set Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4221 N Summer Set Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 N Summer Set Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4221 N Summer Set Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 4221 N Summer Set Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4221 N Summer Set Drive does offer parking.
Does 4221 N Summer Set Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4221 N Summer Set Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 N Summer Set Drive have a pool?
No, 4221 N Summer Set Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4221 N Summer Set Drive have accessible units?
No, 4221 N Summer Set Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 N Summer Set Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4221 N Summer Set Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 N Summer Set Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 N Summer Set Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
