Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage

Spacious home with 2 bedrooms plus a den/office in main home. Detached casita with it's own bath. Full 2 car garage. Don't miss out on the great location for your winter visit. Enjoy the well landscaped back yard with a large covered patio. Owner looking for a month to month tenant, while they keep it on the market.