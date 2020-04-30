35208 N CHINO Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

Custom, sophisticated, fully furnished, and located on Black Mountain with incredible views of mountains AND city lights. Vacation where you live with an amazing resort-style backyard, including: a large covered patio, outdoor dining area, built-in bbq and workspace, lagoon-style pool and spa, and a swim up bar. All surrounded by lush tropical landscaping and huge accent boulders. The charming courtyard entry welcomes you into a split floorplan home with luxury details in every room. The kitchen has slab granite counters, custom cabinetry, stone accents, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook. An entire wing of the home is dedicated to the master bedroom and office, ensuring privacy. The other bedrooms are spacious suites complete with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets.