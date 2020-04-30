All apartments in Carefree
Last updated April 30 2020 at 1:52 AM

35208 N CHINO Lane

35208 Chino Lane · (480) 466-1919
Location

35208 Chino Lane, Carefree, AZ 85331
Carefree Foothills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4192 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Custom, sophisticated, fully furnished, and located on Black Mountain with incredible views of mountains AND city lights. Vacation where you live with an amazing resort-style backyard, including: a large covered patio, outdoor dining area, built-in bbq and workspace, lagoon-style pool and spa, and a swim up bar. All surrounded by lush tropical landscaping and huge accent boulders. The charming courtyard entry welcomes you into a split floorplan home with luxury details in every room. The kitchen has slab granite counters, custom cabinetry, stone accents, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook. An entire wing of the home is dedicated to the master bedroom and office, ensuring privacy. The other bedrooms are spacious suites complete with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35208 N CHINO Lane have any available units?
35208 N CHINO Lane has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35208 N CHINO Lane have?
Some of 35208 N CHINO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35208 N CHINO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
35208 N CHINO Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35208 N CHINO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 35208 N CHINO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carefree.
Does 35208 N CHINO Lane offer parking?
No, 35208 N CHINO Lane does not offer parking.
Does 35208 N CHINO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35208 N CHINO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35208 N CHINO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 35208 N CHINO Lane has a pool.
Does 35208 N CHINO Lane have accessible units?
No, 35208 N CHINO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 35208 N CHINO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35208 N CHINO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 35208 N CHINO Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 35208 N CHINO Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
