Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Available NOW*No Short-Term Leasing***

This is a great 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Has up to date tile throughout and plush carpet in all bedrooms. This home is a must see! The kitchen is a good size with plenty of storage, inside laundry room and a Backyard with wonderful mountain views.

To apply for this home go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.