20897 W Maiden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

A Must see Rental property in Verrado! 3bd 2.5 bath with lots of upgrades!! Close to Schools, Parks, Restaurants and Community Pool! Open floor plan with large custom sliding doors to covered patio a plus! Low maintenance as landscaping is maintained by the HOA. Enjoy all of what this community has to offer! All appliances will be included upon move in! Carpet and Tile in all the right places! Large Master suite with Large walk in shower and separate garden tub. Self closing Cabinets throughout. CALL TODAY ABOUT DECEMBERS MOVE IN SPECIAL! OWNER ALSO TO PROVIDE NEW REFRIGERATOR / WASHER AND DRYER @ MOVE IN!