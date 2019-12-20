All apartments in Buckeye
20897 W Maiden Lane
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:02 AM

20897 W Maiden Lane

20897 West Maiden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20897 West Maiden Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A Must see Rental property in Verrado! 3bd 2.5 bath with lots of upgrades!! Close to Schools, Parks, Restaurants and Community Pool! Open floor plan with large custom sliding doors to covered patio a plus! Low maintenance as landscaping is maintained by the HOA. Enjoy all of what this community has to offer! All appliances will be included upon move in! Carpet and Tile in all the right places! Large Master suite with Large walk in shower and separate garden tub. Self closing Cabinets throughout. CALL TODAY ABOUT DECEMBERS MOVE IN SPECIAL! OWNER ALSO TO PROVIDE NEW REFRIGERATOR / WASHER AND DRYER @ MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

