All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue

20604 West Hazelwood Avenue · (480) 316-0016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20604 West Hazelwood Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2683 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
For Sale or Lease- Entering through the private courtyard, you will feel the difference this Pathfinder floor plan offers. Featuring a split floor plan with 2 Master Suites (both complete with separate tub and showers), 3rd bedroom, 3rd full bath, powder room and an office/den. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with all the right amenities, plus an oversized island that's perfect for entertaining. The morning sun will greet you on the extended covered patio and offers privacy and views of the White Tank Mountains. 3 car garage. OWNED SOLAR for extra savings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue have any available units?
20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity