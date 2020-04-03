20604 W HAZELWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

For Sale or Lease- Entering through the private courtyard, you will feel the difference this Pathfinder floor plan offers. Featuring a split floor plan with 2 Master Suites (both complete with separate tub and showers), 3rd bedroom, 3rd full bath, powder room and an office/den. Upgraded gourmet kitchen with all the right amenities, plus an oversized island that's perfect for entertaining. The morning sun will greet you on the extended covered patio and offers privacy and views of the White Tank Mountains. 3 car garage. OWNED SOLAR for extra savings.