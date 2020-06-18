1225 N San Marcos Drive

Amenities

No Application Fees! Great unobstructed mountain views from this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Apache Junction home on a huge 5 acre lot. This open floor plan has vaulted ceilings, a large family room, separate dining area and open kitchen. Tile flooring throughout with the exception of neutral carpeting in each bedroom. Kitchen features plenty of extra counter top and cabinet storage space, electric range and dishwasher. Master suite includes large garden tub, separate shower and closet. Unobstructed mountain views all around. Easy access to the 60 freeway and close to shopping, restaurants and schools.