All apartments in Apache Junction
Find more places like 1225 N San Marcos Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apache Junction, AZ
/
1225 N San Marcos Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:12 AM

1225 N San Marcos Drive

1225 North San Marcos Drive · (480) 626-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Apache Junction
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1225 North San Marcos Drive, Apache Junction, AZ 85120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
No Application Fees! Great unobstructed mountain views from this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Apache Junction home on a huge 5 acre lot. This open floor plan has vaulted ceilings, a large family room, separate dining area and open kitchen. Tile flooring throughout with the exception of neutral carpeting in each bedroom. Kitchen features plenty of extra counter top and cabinet storage space, electric range and dishwasher. Master suite includes large garden tub, separate shower and closet. Unobstructed mountain views all around. Easy access to the 60 freeway and close to shopping, restaurants and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 N San Marcos Drive have any available units?
1225 N San Marcos Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apache Junction, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apache Junction Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 N San Marcos Drive have?
Some of 1225 N San Marcos Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 N San Marcos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1225 N San Marcos Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 N San Marcos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1225 N San Marcos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apache Junction.
Does 1225 N San Marcos Drive offer parking?
No, 1225 N San Marcos Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1225 N San Marcos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 N San Marcos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 N San Marcos Drive have a pool?
No, 1225 N San Marcos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1225 N San Marcos Drive have accessible units?
No, 1225 N San Marcos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 N San Marcos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 N San Marcos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1225 N San Marcos Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sonoma Valley
975 S Royal Palm Rd
Apache Junction, AZ 85119

Similar Pages

Apache Junction 1 BedroomsApache Junction 2 Bedrooms
Apache Junction Apartments with Hardwood FloorsApache Junction Apartments with Parking
Apache Junction Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZCarefree, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity