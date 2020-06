Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

AWESOME DESERT VIEWS!!! Remarkable home located in Anthem. Close to the community parks. 5 bedroom home with custom professional paint in bedrooms. Bonus room that does not figure in the tax records. Spacious layout, and beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops. Home is very well taken care of by current Owner. Back yard with BBQ and Faux grass. No need to mow the lawn every weekend. Wonderful Desert view. Don't miss this house... it's a keeper.