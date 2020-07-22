42826 N Ericson Ln

Amenities

Lovely 3 Bed Anthem Home - Wonderfully updated home now available in lovely Anthem Parkside. This home is immaculate and move in ready with warm paint tones through out. This is a 3 bed 2 bath house. The split floor plan also offers a breakfast nook and formal dining off the family room. Perfectly situated near freeway access, hiking trails, community amenities and outlet shopping.



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 12/1/2019



TYPE: House

YEAR BUILT: 2002

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS:2

SQ FT: 1577

GARAGE: 2 car

FENCED YARD: Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



HOA FEE: Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



PET RULE: No pets



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum [state if different]



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent

? $175 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)



Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



