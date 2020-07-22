All apartments in Anthem
Anthem, AZ
42826 N Ericson Ln
42826 N Ericson Ln

42826 North Ericson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

42826 North Ericson Lane, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 Bed Anthem Home - Wonderfully updated home now available in lovely Anthem Parkside. This home is immaculate and move in ready with warm paint tones through out. This is a 3 bed 2 bath house. The split floor plan also offers a breakfast nook and formal dining off the family room. Perfectly situated near freeway access, hiking trails, community amenities and outlet shopping.

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 12/1/2019

TYPE: House
YEAR BUILT: 2002
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 1577
GARAGE: 2 car
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

PET RULE: No pets

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum [state if different]

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $175 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4427919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42826 N Ericson Ln have any available units?
42826 N Ericson Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
Is 42826 N Ericson Ln currently offering any rent specials?
42826 N Ericson Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42826 N Ericson Ln pet-friendly?
No, 42826 N Ericson Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 42826 N Ericson Ln offer parking?
Yes, 42826 N Ericson Ln offers parking.
Does 42826 N Ericson Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42826 N Ericson Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42826 N Ericson Ln have a pool?
No, 42826 N Ericson Ln does not have a pool.
Does 42826 N Ericson Ln have accessible units?
No, 42826 N Ericson Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 42826 N Ericson Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 42826 N Ericson Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42826 N Ericson Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 42826 N Ericson Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
