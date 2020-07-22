42826 N Ericson Ln

Amenities
Lovely 3 Bed Anthem Home - Wonderfully updated home now available in lovely Anthem Parkside. This home is immaculate and move in ready with warm paint tones through out. This is a 3 bed 2 bath house. The split floor plan also offers a breakfast nook and formal dining off the family room. Perfectly situated near freeway access, hiking trails, community amenities and outlet shopping.
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 12/1/2019
TYPE: House
YEAR BUILT: 2002
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2
SQ FT: 1577
GARAGE: 2 car
FENCED YARD: Yes
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
PET RULE: No pets
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum [state if different]
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $175 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)
