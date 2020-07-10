42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c57ff96016 ----

Very bright end unit town home in gated community of Serenity Villas, Anthem! First floor offers a vaulted ceiling open concept den/kitchen with awesome natural light. Kitchen features granite counter tops, decorative tile back splash and recessed lighting. Half bath with upgraded pedestal sink located off kitchen. Master bedroom suite located downstairs with a private bath with two sinks, separate toilet room and large walk in closet. Upstairs greets you with a good sized loft, laundry room with washer & dryer included, guest bath and guest bedroom with built in Murphy bed. Community pool. Sorry no pets or section 8.



Base rent does not include monthly admin fee & $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over.



Disposal

Range/Stove

Washer/Dryer In Unit