All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy

42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c57ff96016 ----
Very bright end unit town home in gated community of Serenity Villas, Anthem! First floor offers a vaulted ceiling open concept den/kitchen with awesome natural light. Kitchen features granite counter tops, decorative tile back splash and recessed lighting. Half bath with upgraded pedestal sink located off kitchen. Master bedroom suite located downstairs with a private bath with two sinks, separate toilet room and large walk in closet. Upstairs greets you with a good sized loft, laundry room with washer & dryer included, guest bath and guest bedroom with built in Murphy bed. Community pool. Sorry no pets or section 8.

Base rent does not include monthly admin fee & $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over.

Disposal
Range/Stove
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy have any available units?
42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy have?
Some of 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy offer parking?
No, 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy has a pool.
Does 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42424 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 BedroomsAnthem 2 Bedrooms
Anthem 3 BedroomsAnthem Apartments with Garage
Anthem Apartments with PoolPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College