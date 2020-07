Amenities

Located very near the Persimmon Country Club in Anthem, the location of this home cannot be beat. It sits on an elevated lot with incredible views. The lot also backs to a beautiful kept common area and has an open common area along one side. The kitchen in this model opens up the a very spacious great room and the the great room looks out the wonderful views. The home has been well maintained, is clean and simply a wonderful place to relax and enjoy beauty on the Anthem.