Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

42045 N CROOKED STICK Road

42045 North Crooked Stick Road · (480) 264-0655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42045 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2454 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to the Anthem Country Club and this fully furnished Peregrine floor plan on a premium golf lot overlooking both the 9th and 18th green of the Persimmon golf course. This home features 3 bedrooms (1 bedroom is in the casita), an office, 3 full bathrooms, and an extended 2 car garage. This home can be rented turn-key March - May 2021 for $4,500/mo including all utilities. Enjoy the magnificent views from this elevated golf lot with ideal SE sun exposure. The backyard features a built-in BBQ, putting green, gas fire pit, and spacious covered patio to enjoy the breathtaking views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road have any available units?
42045 N CROOKED STICK Road has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road have?
Some of 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road currently offering any rent specials?
42045 N CROOKED STICK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road pet-friendly?
No, 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road offer parking?
Yes, 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road does offer parking.
Does 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road have a pool?
No, 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road does not have a pool.
Does 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road have accessible units?
No, 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 42045 N CROOKED STICK Road does not have units with air conditioning.
