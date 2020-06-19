42045 N CROOKED STICK Road

Amenities

Welcome to the Anthem Country Club and this fully furnished Peregrine floor plan on a premium golf lot overlooking both the 9th and 18th green of the Persimmon golf course. This home features 3 bedrooms (1 bedroom is in the casita), an office, 3 full bathrooms, and an extended 2 car garage. This home can be rented turn-key March - May 2021 for $4,500/mo including all utilities. Enjoy the magnificent views from this elevated golf lot with ideal SE sun exposure. The backyard features a built-in BBQ, putting green, gas fire pit, and spacious covered patio to enjoy the breathtaking views.