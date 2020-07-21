41904 N ALISTAIR Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This Monterey model is situated on a quiet street in Anthem Country Club with beautiful mountain views. The home has a huge private backyard, and a detached casita. The main house has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, the casita is a one bedroom with full bath. Well appointed kitchen offers GE Monogram stainless steel appliances a large island, and a breakfast nook. Formal living, formal dining room, and family room. The split master bedroom offers a private exit, dual vanities, garden tub, separate snail shower and a large walk-in closet. Home has new paint throughout. Tenant responsible for CC HOA transfer fee for use of facilities.