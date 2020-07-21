All apartments in Anthem
Find more places like 41904 N ALISTAIR Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anthem, AZ
/
41904 N ALISTAIR Way
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:38 AM

41904 N ALISTAIR Way

41904 North Alistair Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anthem
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

41904 North Alistair Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This Monterey model is situated on a quiet street in Anthem Country Club with beautiful mountain views. The home has a huge private backyard, and a detached casita. The main house has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, the casita is a one bedroom with full bath. Well appointed kitchen offers GE Monogram stainless steel appliances a large island, and a breakfast nook. Formal living, formal dining room, and family room. The split master bedroom offers a private exit, dual vanities, garden tub, separate snail shower and a large walk-in closet. Home has new paint throughout. Tenant responsible for CC HOA transfer fee for use of facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41904 N ALISTAIR Way have any available units?
41904 N ALISTAIR Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 41904 N ALISTAIR Way have?
Some of 41904 N ALISTAIR Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41904 N ALISTAIR Way currently offering any rent specials?
41904 N ALISTAIR Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41904 N ALISTAIR Way pet-friendly?
No, 41904 N ALISTAIR Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 41904 N ALISTAIR Way offer parking?
Yes, 41904 N ALISTAIR Way offers parking.
Does 41904 N ALISTAIR Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41904 N ALISTAIR Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41904 N ALISTAIR Way have a pool?
No, 41904 N ALISTAIR Way does not have a pool.
Does 41904 N ALISTAIR Way have accessible units?
No, 41904 N ALISTAIR Way does not have accessible units.
Does 41904 N ALISTAIR Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41904 N ALISTAIR Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 41904 N ALISTAIR Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 41904 N ALISTAIR Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ 85086

Similar Pages

Anthem 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anthem 3 Bedroom ApartmentsAnthem Apartments with Garages
Anthem Apartments with PoolsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College