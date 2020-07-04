40967 N COURAGE Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Very charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a wonderful east facing view lot. Loaded with upgrades this house has granite in kitchen, upgraded tile in all the right places, carpet in bedrooms, black appliances, nice window treatments and a fireplace in the family room. Separate exit to backyard from master bedroom. Easy maintenance landscaping! Close to the Anthem Community Park and community center where for a $75 transfer fee, you can use all of the wonderful amenities offered; pool, water park, sand volleyball, skate park, pickle ball, tennis and more! Washer, Dryer and refrigerator included!!