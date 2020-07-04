All apartments in Anthem
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:54 PM

40967 N COURAGE Trail

40967 North Courage Trail · No Longer Available
Location

40967 North Courage Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Very charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a wonderful east facing view lot. Loaded with upgrades this house has granite in kitchen, upgraded tile in all the right places, carpet in bedrooms, black appliances, nice window treatments and a fireplace in the family room. Separate exit to backyard from master bedroom. Easy maintenance landscaping! Close to the Anthem Community Park and community center where for a $75 transfer fee, you can use all of the wonderful amenities offered; pool, water park, sand volleyball, skate park, pickle ball, tennis and more! Washer, Dryer and refrigerator included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40967 N COURAGE Trail have any available units?
40967 N COURAGE Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40967 N COURAGE Trail have?
Some of 40967 N COURAGE Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40967 N COURAGE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
40967 N COURAGE Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40967 N COURAGE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 40967 N COURAGE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40967 N COURAGE Trail offer parking?
Yes, 40967 N COURAGE Trail offers parking.
Does 40967 N COURAGE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40967 N COURAGE Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40967 N COURAGE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 40967 N COURAGE Trail has a pool.
Does 40967 N COURAGE Trail have accessible units?
No, 40967 N COURAGE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 40967 N COURAGE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40967 N COURAGE Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 40967 N COURAGE Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 40967 N COURAGE Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

