40808 N PEALE Court
Last updated September 22 2019 at 11:19 AM

40808 N PEALE Court

40808 North Peale Court · No Longer Available
Location

40808 North Peale Court, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This is a very nice rental home! Pool & Landscape maintenance by Landlord. Quite oversized Culdesac view lot w/in walking distance of K-8 school & grassy park. Heated Shasta pool over 6' deep w/upgraded plaster, in-floor cleaning, fiber optics & therapy jets. Huge outdoor turf area adjacent to pool & sidewalks on both sides of property. Extensive 4.5'' shutters, upgraded diagonal stone tile in all the right places, newer upgraded carpet in office, raised panel cabinets, Corian, gas range, fridge, washer & dryer. Bose surround sound, thermal break low-E windows, office glass doors, FR entertainment center, soft water, security, 4/15 water heater, newer A/C unit, Cassablanca fans, laundry cabinets, patio TV, gas BBQ stub, 2 sheds, extended patio & well-done landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40808 N PEALE Court have any available units?
40808 N PEALE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40808 N PEALE Court have?
Some of 40808 N PEALE Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40808 N PEALE Court currently offering any rent specials?
40808 N PEALE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40808 N PEALE Court pet-friendly?
No, 40808 N PEALE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40808 N PEALE Court offer parking?
Yes, 40808 N PEALE Court offers parking.
Does 40808 N PEALE Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40808 N PEALE Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40808 N PEALE Court have a pool?
Yes, 40808 N PEALE Court has a pool.
Does 40808 N PEALE Court have accessible units?
No, 40808 N PEALE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40808 N PEALE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40808 N PEALE Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 40808 N PEALE Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40808 N PEALE Court has units with air conditioning.
