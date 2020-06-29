40808 N PEALE Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This is a very nice rental home! Pool & Landscape maintenance by Landlord. Quite oversized Culdesac view lot w/in walking distance of K-8 school & grassy park. Heated Shasta pool over 6' deep w/upgraded plaster, in-floor cleaning, fiber optics & therapy jets. Huge outdoor turf area adjacent to pool & sidewalks on both sides of property. Extensive 4.5'' shutters, upgraded diagonal stone tile in all the right places, newer upgraded carpet in office, raised panel cabinets, Corian, gas range, fridge, washer & dryer. Bose surround sound, thermal break low-E windows, office glass doors, FR entertainment center, soft water, security, 4/15 water heater, newer A/C unit, Cassablanca fans, laundry cabinets, patio TV, gas BBQ stub, 2 sheds, extended patio & well-done landscape.