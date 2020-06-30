All apartments in Anthem
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:33 PM

40715 North Trailhead Way

40715 North Trailhead Way · No Longer Available
Location

40715 North Trailhead Way, Anthem, AZ 85086
Anthem

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful home has warm tones, colors and finishes throughout. Located Near Daisy Mountain Dr and Anthem Way! Open great room floor plan with fireplace and tv and media niches. Granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, under cabinet lighting, Stainless Steel appliances, Private backyard with mature trees and landscaping, a small grass area. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,937.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40715 North Trailhead Way have any available units?
40715 North Trailhead Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anthem, AZ.
What amenities does 40715 North Trailhead Way have?
Some of 40715 North Trailhead Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40715 North Trailhead Way currently offering any rent specials?
40715 North Trailhead Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40715 North Trailhead Way pet-friendly?
No, 40715 North Trailhead Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anthem.
Does 40715 North Trailhead Way offer parking?
No, 40715 North Trailhead Way does not offer parking.
Does 40715 North Trailhead Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40715 North Trailhead Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40715 North Trailhead Way have a pool?
No, 40715 North Trailhead Way does not have a pool.
Does 40715 North Trailhead Way have accessible units?
No, 40715 North Trailhead Way does not have accessible units.
Does 40715 North Trailhead Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 40715 North Trailhead Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40715 North Trailhead Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40715 North Trailhead Way has units with air conditioning.

