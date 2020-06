Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Enjoy all of the Anthem amenities within walking distance of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Lots of tile in all the main living spaces, recently updated appliances and carpeting. Large master retreat with walk-in closet and separate tub/shower. 2 car garage with plenty of shelves and cabinets for extra storage. Very low maintenance landscaping with extended patio in backyard, and just steps away from neighborhood pocket park. pets negotiable (NO CATS!) This home is a must see!